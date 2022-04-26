Skip to main content

How to Watch UC Riverside vs. Loyola Marymount in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UC Riverside and Loyola Marymount meet for the second time this season on Tuesday.

The Highlanders will be going for the season sweep, while the Lions have a chance to even the series. This is the final game of a four-game homestand for the Lions and the first game of a seven-game road trip for the Highlanders, who are coming off a seven-game homestand.

How to Watch UC Riverside vs. Loyola Marymount in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 3

Live stream UC Riverside vs. Loyola Marymount on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UC Riverside took the first game back on March 29, a 3-1 win at home. Senior right fielder Dylan Orick did most of the damage in that game, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Orick leads UC Riverside with 20 RBIs on the season.

Orick also played well in the Highlanders 8-3 win over Cal Poly on Sunday. He went 2-for-4 in that one with an RBI.

Loyola Marymount took two of three at home against San Francisco this weekend. The Lions won the first two games, but couldn't complete the sweep, falling 13-12 on Saturday. 

Sophomore infielder Diego Baqueiro has been swinging a hot bat for the Lions as of late. He was 7-for-12 in that weekend series and is currently on a 16-game hitting streak that encompasses the entire month of April. His batting average is up to .324, which is second on the team. He leads the lineup with nine home runs and 49 RBIs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
26
2022

UC Riverside vs. Loyola Marymount

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 3
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

download
entertainment

How to Watch Primal Survivor: Escape the Amazon Series Premiere

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
81Ol31k7r2S._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch Body Cam

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
images-1
entertainment

How to Watch Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship Series Premiere

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch UC Riverside vs. Loyola Marymount

By Alex Barth4 minutes ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Fresno State

By Alex Barth4 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski (16) and Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman (18) look for a loose puck during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Stars

By Phil Watson34 minutes ago
soccer fans
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Corinthians vs. Boca

By Christine Brown44 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers with shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and right fielder Jesse Winker (27) at T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Rangers

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Apr 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates his two run home run in the ninth inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy