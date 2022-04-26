UC Riverside and Loyola Marymount meet for the second time this season on Tuesday.

The Highlanders will be going for the season sweep, while the Lions have a chance to even the series. This is the final game of a four-game homestand for the Lions and the first game of a seven-game road trip for the Highlanders, who are coming off a seven-game homestand.

How to Watch UC Riverside vs. Loyola Marymount in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 3

Live stream UC Riverside vs. Loyola Marymount on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UC Riverside took the first game back on March 29, a 3-1 win at home. Senior right fielder Dylan Orick did most of the damage in that game, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Orick leads UC Riverside with 20 RBIs on the season.

Orick also played well in the Highlanders 8-3 win over Cal Poly on Sunday. He went 2-for-4 in that one with an RBI.

Loyola Marymount took two of three at home against San Francisco this weekend. The Lions won the first two games, but couldn't complete the sweep, falling 13-12 on Saturday.

Sophomore infielder Diego Baqueiro has been swinging a hot bat for the Lions as of late. He was 7-for-12 in that weekend series and is currently on a 16-game hitting streak that encompasses the entire month of April. His batting average is up to .324, which is second on the team. He leads the lineup with nine home runs and 49 RBIs.

Regional restrictions may apply.