Crosstown foes face off with UC San Diego playing the University of San Diego Tuesday night in college baseball action.

Two crosstown opponents meet in one of the baseball hotspots in America, with UC San Diego visiting the University of San Diego Tuesday night for a mid-week matchup. The Toreros come into this game at 5-5, while the Tritons are 6-7.

How to Watch UC San Diego vs. San Diego in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Live stream UC San Diego vs. San Diego on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Over the weekend, the Toreros hosted Dallas Baptist. They picked up a 9-8 win on Friday, erasing an 8-6 deficit in the bottom of the ninth inning. Sophomore first baseman Kevin Sim delivered the walk-off with a two-run double, capping what was a 5-for-5, seven RBI day. Sim also homered in the game.

Sim has provided most of the power for a Toreros offense that has scored at least four runs in nine of their 10 games this season. He leads the team with five home runs and 17 RBIs while batting .395 in 10 games.

The Tritons strength is their bullpen, which is led by junior lefty Izaak Martinez. In a team-high five appearances this year, all in relief, Martinez has allowed just one earned run in six innings, posting a 1.50 ERA with hitters batting .174 against him.

Regional restrictions may apply.