How to Watch UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine in College Baseball

With both teams riding multigame winning streaks heading into a weekend series in Irvine, UC Santa Barbara visits Big West rival UC Irvine in the first of three games on Friday night.

The three-game series marks the first time the two UC schools will face each other this season, with Irvine winning four-straight games while Santa Barbara has won its last two contests.

How to Watch UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine Today

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Gauchos got a three-run triple from Jordan Sprinkle in the bottom of the second inning to take a commanding 4-0 lead over the Waves, while six different pitchers for the Gauchos held the Pepperdine offense in check. Broc Mortensen would later add a three-run home run for the home team.

As for UC Irvine, they took down San Diego by a final score of 6-1 in their last contest thanks to a strong outing from David Vizcaino on the mound. Vizcaino got the win by pitching into the seventh inning, allowing only a solo home run by Jack Costello in a dominant performance.

The two Big West foes renew their rivalry in the first matchup of a three-game on Friday night.

Regional restrictions may apply