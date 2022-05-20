Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA has the opportunity to knock Oregon State out of the top spot in the Pac-12 standings with a win on Friday in college baseball.

UCLA improved its record to 34-19 overall and 18-10 in conference play after producing a 4-1 win over conference leader Oregon State in the opening game of their series yesterday. Oregon is now 40-12 overall and 19-9 in the Pac-12. 

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

Live stream the UCLA at Oregon State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While the Bruins may have come into yesterday's game as the underdogs, their performance proved otherwise. UCLA came into the game in third place, but it is clear the team has the goal of moving up in the standings with this final Pac-12 series to gain a better seeding for the conference tournament. 

UCLA took the early lead after putting up one run in the first. The game continued scoreless until the sixth when the Bruins added another run to the tally to extend their lead. The Beavers did not back down and halved the lead with a run in the bottom of the sixth to keep it within one. A pair of insurance runs in the ninth paired with great pitching and strong defense was enough for the Bruins to hand Oregon State a loss at home. 

A win from UCLA today and a win for Stanford will drop Oregon State down to a tie for second with the Bruins leaving Stanford alone at the top of the standings. Today's game should show how much resilience the Beavers can bring to the table and whether or not they are willing to fight for what should be theirs as the No. 2 team in the country. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
20
2022

UCLA at Oregon State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 18, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; iNew York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period n game one of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff14 seconds ago
May 18, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal with center Seth Jarvis (24) against the New York Rangers during the third period in game one of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff14 seconds ago
Discovery-Channel-logo
entertainment

How to Watch Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost Mine Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas14 seconds ago
USATSI_16174485 (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in College Baseball

By Christine Brown14 seconds ago
USATSI_16174495
College Baseball

How to Watch Sacramento State at San José State in College Baseball

By Phil Watson14 seconds ago
USATSI_18303748
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Rockies

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
Zane Smith
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch SpeedyCash.com 220

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the first period of game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Rangers vs Hurricanes Game 2

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
imago1002136267h
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown!

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy