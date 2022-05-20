UCLA has the opportunity to knock Oregon State out of the top spot in the Pac-12 standings with a win on Friday in college baseball.

UCLA improved its record to 34-19 overall and 18-10 in conference play after producing a 4-1 win over conference leader Oregon State in the opening game of their series yesterday. Oregon is now 40-12 overall and 19-9 in the Pac-12.

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

Live stream the UCLA at Oregon State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While the Bruins may have come into yesterday's game as the underdogs, their performance proved otherwise. UCLA came into the game in third place, but it is clear the team has the goal of moving up in the standings with this final Pac-12 series to gain a better seeding for the conference tournament.

UCLA took the early lead after putting up one run in the first. The game continued scoreless until the sixth when the Bruins added another run to the tally to extend their lead. The Beavers did not back down and halved the lead with a run in the bottom of the sixth to keep it within one. A pair of insurance runs in the ninth paired with great pitching and strong defense was enough for the Bruins to hand Oregon State a loss at home.

A win from UCLA today and a win for Stanford will drop Oregon State down to a tie for second with the Bruins leaving Stanford alone at the top of the standings. Today's game should show how much resilience the Beavers can bring to the table and whether or not they are willing to fight for what should be theirs as the No. 2 team in the country.

Regional restrictions may apply.