UCLA will go for the series sweep against Oregon State in the last game of the regular season.

Oregon State and UCLA will play their final regular-season game today in Corvallis, OR. It will also be the final game of this series as the Pac-12 Tournament starts on Wednesday next week. The Beavers will be the favorites in that tournament as they are ranked No. 2 nationally only behind the Tennessee Volunteers.

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Los Angeles

Live stream the UCLA at Oregon State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They've stumbled into the final phases of the season though. They dropped the last two games of their last series against Arizona and then they lost the opening game of this series against UCLA 4-1. The Bruins got the best of them in Game 2 as well winning 7-4 to clinch the series. They've only lost 13 games all season but the four games in a row is the biggest losing streak of the year. They'll go for their first Pac-12 championship for the first time since 2017. Of course, they won the College World Series in 2018.

UCLA has been playing good baseball all season, earning it the No. 23 ranking overall. The Bruins had lost five in a row at the beginning of May but really turned it around by getting a series sweep of Washington State. They lost to UC Irvine in an exhibition right before the series against Oregon State but didn't let that affect them for the first game as they pitched dominantly to get the upset. The win yesterday gave the Bruins their first series win against the Beavers since 2010.

Regional restrictions may apply.