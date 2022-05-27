How to Watch Pac-12 Baseball Tournament: UCLA vs Cal

UCLA and Cal play in an elimination game at the Pac-12 tournament in college baseball on Friday in an exciting matchup.

After Cal dropped into the elimination bracket despite a win over UCLA earlier in the Pac-12 tournament, No. 3 seed UCLA and No. 6 seed Cal square off again on Friday night.

The double-elimination tournament continues at Scottsdale Stadium with two long-time conference rivals matching up in a win-or-go-home contest. Cal’s loss on Thursday dropped them into the elimination bracket, while UCLA staved off elimination with a win over Washington.

How to Watch UCLA vs Cal in College Baseball Today

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon

Live stream UCLA vs Cal on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Although Cal pitchers Nick Proctor and Ian May held No. 2 Oregon State hitless over the final 4.1 innings, the Golden Bears' offense couldn’t get anything going, leading to a 3-1 loss for Cal. Caleb Lomavita’s home run tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning, but Oregon State came right back to plate two runs and take the lead for good.

As for UCLA, sophomore Kyle Karros and junior Michael Curialle combined for nine hits and six RBIs to lead the Bruins to a 14-8 victory over Washington. The result was UCLA’s first-ever win at the Pac-12 tournament, staving off elimination after falling to Cal earlier in the tournament.

UCLA and Cal will now play for the second time in three days on Friday night with the loser eliminated from the inaugural Pac-12 tournament.

