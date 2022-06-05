UCLA and Florida State will play for the second time in three days on Sunday afternoon in the Auburn regional in the biggest game of their seasons.

UCLA and Florida State matched up in the first round of the regional on Friday with Florida State coming out on top 5-3.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: UCLA vs Florida State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

They will now play again on Sunday afternoon, but this time, the loser is going home for the season.

The Bruins took the loss in the first game but bounced back to easily beat Southeastern Louisiana 16-2 on Saturday.

The Bruins scored three in the top of the second and four more in the top of the fourth and cruised to victory.

Sunday, they will look to keep it going as they try and avenge Friday's loss to the Seminoles.

The Seminoles will look to stay alive with another win against UCLA, but they will have to find a way to forget Saturday's blowout loss to Auburn.

Florida State gave up runs in seven of the nine innings, including seven in the fourth, allowing the Tigers to break the game open and cruise to a 21-7 win.

The Seminoles are now playing for their postseason lives and must beat a hungry UCLA team for a second time.

