Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: UCLA vs Florida State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA and Florida State will play for the second time in three days on Sunday afternoon in the Auburn regional in the biggest game of their seasons.

UCLA and Florida State matched up in the first round of the regional on Friday with Florida State coming out on top 5-3.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: UCLA vs Florida State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the NCAA Regionals: UCLA vs Florida State in College Baseball on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

They will now play again on Sunday afternoon, but this time, the loser is going home for the season.

The Bruins took the loss in the first game but bounced back to easily beat Southeastern Louisiana 16-2 on Saturday.

The Bruins scored three in the top of the second and four more in the top of the fourth and cruised to victory.

Sunday, they will look to keep it going as they try and avenge Friday's loss to the Seminoles.

The Seminoles will look to stay alive with another win against UCLA, but they will have to find a way to forget Saturday's blowout loss to Auburn.

Florida State gave up runs in seven of the nine innings, including seven in the fourth, allowing the Tigers to break the game open and cruise to a 21-7 win.

The Seminoles are now playing for their postseason lives and must beat a hungry UCLA team for a second time.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

UCLA vs Florida State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18452936
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Royals

By Ben Macalusojust now
imago1012467658h
Track and Field

How to Watch Wanda Diamond League - Rabat

By Brandon Rushjust now
USATSI_18431814
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: UCLA vs Florida State

By Adam Childsjust now
May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jun 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates scoring a run in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
May 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) puts the home run cowboy hat on right fielder Taylor Ward (3) as he enters the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
May 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) puts the home run cowboy hat on right fielder Taylor Ward (3) as he enters the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Jun 4, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) reacts after striking out with he bases loaded to end the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy