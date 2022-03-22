Loyola Marymount hosts UCLA on Tuesday at Page Stadium in mid-week college baseball action. The Lions are going for their fourth win in a row.

The Lions will be going for their fourth win in a row, while the Bruins are coming off two wins in a three-game series over the weekend.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Loyola Marymount in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

The Lions opened conference play with a bang last weekend, sweeping Saint Mary's in three games. That sweep nearly didn't happen though, as the team was down 8-3 in the seventh inning. The Lions rallied for five in the seventh and two in the eight on their way to a 10-9 win.

UCLA has won two of its last three and three of its last five, dating back to an 11-2 win over USC last week in the Bruins' first Pac-12 series of the year. However, the real offensive outburst came against Harvard on Friday, when the Bruins accounted for 25 runs in a 25-2 win.

The Bruins came strong out of the gate in that one, scoring 10 runs in the first inning and 20 unanswered before the Crimson got on the board. Four players had three or more RBIs for UCLA in the game, including freshman second baseman Ethan Gourson. Gourson went 2-for-3 with five RBIs and scored three runs of his own.

