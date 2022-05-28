Skip to main content

How to Watch Pac-12 Baseball Tournament: UCLA vs Oregon State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon State and UCLA face off in the division final on Saturday in the Pac-12 baseball tournament.

After both teams earned big victories to advance in the Pac-12 Tournament, No. 2 seed Oregon State takes on No. 3 seed UCLA in the division final at Scottsdale Stadium on Saturday.

How to Watch UCLA vs Oregon State Today

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles

Live stream UCLA vs Oregon State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Pac-12 rivals will square off after ending the regular season against one another less than a week ago. In that series, the Bruins took two of three from the Beavers. Although Oregon State salvaged the series with a win in the finale, UCLA took down the Beavers in the first two games of the regular season’s final three-game set.

After losing to rival California to open the Pac-12 tournament, UCLA bounced back with consecutive wins against Washington (14-8) and avenged its loss with a 9-7 win over Cal. The Bruins eliminated the Golden Bears by rallying from a 7-5 deficit to stun Cal in extra innings.

As for Oregon State, the tournament’s No. 2 seed is 2-0 at the Pac-12 tournament, with wins over Washington (13-8) and California (3-1). The Beavers got contributions from their entire roster with Wade Mickler, Garret Forrester and Greg Fuchs driving in runs to take down Cal by a final score of 3-1.

The Beavers and Bruins will now play for a spot in the Pac-12 tournament championship on Saturday afternoon in Scottsdale.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

UCLA vs Oregon State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles
Time
3:45
PM/ET
