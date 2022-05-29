Skip to main content

How to Watch the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament: UCLA vs. Oregon State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA fought to see another game as it gets a rematch against Oregon State after the two combined for 47 runs in 10 innings in a wild first game.

That last game between Oregon State and UCLA is one of the most improbable baseball games you are going to ever see at any level. UCLA needed to win to keep its tournament hopes alive. Oregon State just needed one win to move on to the championship game. 

It looked like the Beavers were going to do just that when they were out to a commanding 21-12 lead in the bottom of the ninth. Then the entire roof collapsed, to say the very least. Now we have a win-or-go-home game for the No. 2 Beavers and the No. 3 Bruins.

How to Watch the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream UCLA vs. Oregon State Game 2 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It is nearly impossible to break down a game that had a combined 53 hits and 47 runs but we'll bring it to the 10th inning. The Beavers got the go-ahead run in the top of the frame. The Bruins were able to tie it on a called balk that didn't look like that whatsoever. 

That rocked their confidence because immediately on the next pitch Tommy Beres hit a three-run homer to walk it off. He drove in seven after the seventh innings after driving in six the entire season. It seemed fitting for a game where anything and everything seemed possible.

It's a wild time come tournament season. Don't miss a moment. 

How To Watch

May
28
2022

UCLA vs. Oregon State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
