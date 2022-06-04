UCLA and Southeastern Louisiana battle Saturday afternoon in an elimination game in the Auburn Regional

UCLA had a tough matchup in the first round when it had to take on Florida State. The Bruins and Seminoles are perennial powers in college baseball, but instead of hosting, they had to battle in the first round.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: UCLA vs Southeastern Louisiana in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Seminoles were too much for the Bruins on Friday as they scored early and never trailed, handing UCLA a loss in the first round.

The Bruins didn't score until the fifth inning and were already down 3-0 at the time. They could never get the game tied and would go on to lose 5-3.

They now must turn their attention to a Southeastern Louisiana team that is looking to pull off the upset and send them home.

Southeastern Louisiana had the tall task of trying to upset top-seeded Auburn on Friday and it couldn't get it done.

The Lions struggled right from the start as they gave up 11 runs in the bottom of the first and were never really in the game losing 19-7.

The offense wasn't bad, but being down 11 runs early is never a recipe for success. Saturday they will look to be better and find a way to upset the mighty Bruins.

