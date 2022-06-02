Game 1: UCLA vs Texas stream: Watch online, TV channel

UCLA and Texas will meet today for game one of the College Softball World Series. The Bruins are currently 48-8 on the season and defeated Duke in their Super Regional to make it this far in the tournament. The Longhorns are 43-19-1 on the season after beating Arkansas.

How to Watch Game 1: UCLA vs. Texas in College Softball Today:

Game Date: June 2, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Game 1: UCLA vs. Texas game

This marks the first time the Longhorns have made it to the College World Series since 2013. While Texas is entering the tournament unseeded for the first time, the team ranks No. 1 in the nation for most doubles this season with 109. In addition, Texas has been dominant in stolen bases this season with 92.

UCLA is making its seventh consecutive trip to the College World Series and heads into the tournament seeded No. 5 this year. The Bruins boast a 100-39 all-time record in World Series play and have won an NCAA-record 12 National Championships.

In the all-time history between these two teams, the Bruins lead 12-6. The last time they played each other was earlier this season in a preseason tournament in which the Bruins finished on top with a 2-1 win. Today's game could go to either team, but the favor certainly goes to UCLA.

