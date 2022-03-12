UConn continues its west coast trip on Saturday in the second of a three-game series against Pepperdine

UConn plays its second game at Pepperdine on Saturday looking to stay hot. The Huskies came into the weekend on an eight-game winning streak and were 9-1 on the year.

How to Watch UConn at Pepperdine in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

It has been a great start to the season, but they are going to get tested on an eight-game trip to California.

The Huskies will also play USC, Long Beach State and UC San Diego on their trip, but first, they want to have a good showing against a good Pepperdine team.

The Waves dropped a mid-week game to in-state rival Long Beach State, but came into the weekend 9-4 including a big three-game sweep of Cal State Fullerton.

It has been a good start to the year for Pepperdine, but it will be tested this weekend against an under-the-radar UConn team.

The Waves are looking to finish off the early non-conference part of the schedule with a series win before they start WCC play next weekend when they host rival San Diego for a three-game set.

