UConn vs. Northeastern Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch UConn vs. Northeastern in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UConn heads to Boston to take on Northeastern in a battle of the Huskies.

This will be the first time these two have played one another since 2019. UConn is coming off a Big East series win against Villanova and northeastern is coming off a 1-2 series loss against High Point University. UConn will be favored as it is ranked No. 15 with a 32-8 record and a 58-19-1 record against Northeastern all-time. 

How to Watch Connecticut at Northeastern in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN Plus

Live stream the UConn at Northeastern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UConn won its series against the Wildcats with a thrilling walk-off in game three over the weekend. The game was highlighted by great pitching, with the Huskies starter Enzo Stefanoni going six innings, giving up six hits and one run. The difference came in the bottom of the ninth when UConn loaded the bases with only one out. Right fielder Casey Dana hit a sac fly to center and David Smith came home to score. 

Northeastern was flying high in its second game against High Point, where it won 11-1 to even the series. Max Viera had an incredible night driving in six runs. He led the team last year with a .348 batting average in 35 games as he continues to be one of the Huskies' best players. The bats were stifled in the rubber match and the Huskies lost the game 5-2, which dropped them below .500. Look for their bats to come alive like they did Saturday to have a shot at upsetting UConn.

How To Watch

April
26
2022

Connecticut at Northeastern

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
