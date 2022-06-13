Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: UConn vs Stanford in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UConn and Stanford play for the right to go to the College World Series on Monday afternoon

Stanford avoided elimination on Sunday when it knocked off UConn 8-2. The Cardinal were overwhelmed by the Huskies on Saturday in a 13-12 loss that put them on the brink of elimination.

Game Date: June 13, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the NCAA Super Regionals: UConn vs Stanford in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They bounced back on Saturday, though, to get the win and force a win-or-go-home game three on Monday.

Stanford is the second seed in the tournament and a huge favorite, but UConn has been playing great and looking to make their first College World Series since 1979.

UConn's bats erupted in game one scoring eight times in the second inning to take control, but they were quieted on Sunday only scoring two runs.

They will need to find them again if they want to finish off the upset of Stanford and make it to Omaha.

Six teams have already punched their tickets to the College World Series and the winner of this game will be number seven.

The winner will take on Arkansas in the first game of the CWS later this week.

Regional restrictions may apply.

