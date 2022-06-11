UConn heads out west on Saturday for the first game of its super regional against No. 2 Stanford in this huge college baseball showdown.

UConn hits the road on Saturday looking to pull off another upset after it went to Maryland and took home a regional title last weekend.

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: UConn vs Stanford in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Huskies beat Wake Forest 8-7 in the first round before knocking off Maryland in the second round. They had to face the host Terrapins again in the finals and after losing the first game, they exploded for six runs in the first and held off a rally to get an 11-8 win.

The win gave them a regional title and put them one step closer to making the College World Series.

It won't be easy, though, as they must head to No. 2 Stanford for a best-of-three series.

The Cardinal almost didn't make it to the super regionals as they had to beat Texas State twice to win the regional.

Stanford lost to the Bobcats in its second game and then had to beat UC Santa Barbara to get to the finals.

The Cardinal then beat Texas State 8-4 in the first game to set up a win-or-go-home final game on Monday.

The Cardinal once again had their back against the wall as they trailed 3-1 heading into the ninth inning, but scored three times to get the walk-off 4-3 win and regional title.

