How to Watch NCAA Tournament, Regional: UConn vs Wake Forest

UConn enters the NCAA Tournament as back-to-back Big East champs and takes on Wake Forest on Friday.

Following another run to earn back-to-back Big East Tournament titles, Connecticut begins its fourth-straight NCAA Tournament bid by taking on Wake Forest in the NCAA regionals on Friday.

The Huskies won three-straight games in the Big East Tournament over Georgetown, Creighton, and Xavier to earn the Big East crown. UConn will now face a Wake Forest team that won 40 games this season for the first time since 2017, in the two sides’ first matchup since the 2015 season.

How to Watch UConn vs Wake Forest Today

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream UConn vs Wake Forest on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

In its 7-2 victory over Xavier in the Big East Tournament championship, the Huskies pitching staff held a red-hot Xavier offense to just two runs after the Musketeers scored 48 runs in the tournament. Bryan Padilla paced the Huskies offense with a two-run home run.

As for Wake Forest, it lost its first game at the ACC Tournament to NC State, but reached 40 wins by dominating Miami in a 16-3 run-rule blowout victory. Wake Forest hit seven home runs in the contest, tying an ACC Tournament record.

UConn and Wake Forest begin the NCAA Tournament in a regional matchup on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply