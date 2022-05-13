Skip to main content

How to Watch UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Looking to clinch a spot in the CAA tournament, UNC-Wilmington travels to Boston for a three-game series against Northeastern.

With two weeks to go in the college baseball regular season, UNC-Wilmington is on the verge of clinching a spot in the CAA postseason tournament. The Seahawks have a chance to do so this weekend as they head to Boston to take on Northeastern in a three-game series that begins on Friday.

How to Watch UNC-Wilmington vs. Northeastern in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream UNC-Wilmington vs. Northeastern on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UNC-Wilmington enters the weekend in fourth place in a conference where the top six teams get a postseason berth. The Seahawks are 26-21 this year, and 10-8 in conference play.

The Seahawks come into this game with the bats rolling. On Tuesday, they upset NC State with a 13-11 come-from-behind win. Five of the Seahawks' 11 hits were extra-base hits, including three home runs. That brought their season total to 60 round-trippers, which is the most by a CAA team this season.

Northeastern comes in with some momentum as well. Junior designated hitter Corey DiLoreto is on a tear. The Reading, MA native was named CAA Player of the Week last week, when he went 5-for-12 with two doubles, a home run, three runs driven in and four runs scored. DiLoreto is now batting .273 on the season.

It'll be an afternoon start for Game 1 of this series from Friedman Diamond. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET and can be found on NESN Plus.

Regional restrictions may apply.

