How to Watch UNC-Wilmington vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After getting swept by Miami on the road over the weekend, No. 18 North Carolina returns home where the Tar Heels have yet to lose this season.

No. 18 North Carolina returns home for mid-week action against UNC Wilmington on Tuesday. The Tar Heels have played six of their last seven games away from Chapel Hill but now kick off a week of nothing but home games.

How to Watch UNC-Wilmington vs. North Carolina in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Playing at home has proven to be a significant lift for North Carolina this season. The Tar Heels are 16-0 at Boshamer Stadium this year. Overall, the team is 18-6 on the season and 5-4 in ACC play. 

The Tar Heels hit a bit of a bump in their momentum last weekend, getting swept on the road by Miami. They nearly stole the Sunday game of the three-game series but fell 3-2 in 14 innings.

UNCW comes into this game 13-10 on the year and is ready to hit. The Seahawks put up 22 runs in their three-game series against CAA foe William & Mary last weekend, including a 10-0 shutout victory on Saturday. Sophomore outfielder Dillon Lifrieri was on a tear in that series, 5-for-11 with a home run. Lifrieri leads the team with six homers and 20 runs batted this season and is second in batting average, hitting .315 through 23 games.

The first pitch on Tuesday is at 7 p.m. ET. Catch the game on the ACC Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
29
2022

UNC-Wilmington vs. North Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
