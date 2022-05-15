How to Watch UNLV at Fresno State in College Baseball

With the series tied at one game apiece, UNLV and Fresno State will both be looking for the win to take the series on Sunday.

UNLV and Fresno State will complete their Mountain West series in this afternoon's game. Fresno State picked up game one with a score of 9-8, but UNLV battled back in yesterday's game two to even the series with an 8-7 win. Fresno State's record overall is now 25-26 and 13-13 in conference play. UNLV improved to 33-19 overall and 18-8 in the Mountain West Conference.

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 3

Game one was very back and forth with Fresno State taking the lead in the second with two runs. UNLV put up two of their own in the third to tie it up and then took the lead in the fifth to go up 4-2. Fresno State added four runs in the bottom of the fifth to regain the lead and added to it with another two runs in the seventh to make it 8-4. UNLV added four runs in the eighth to tie it up and scored the winning run in the 11th inning to take the win.

Fresno State got on the board early in game two with two runs in the first and another run in the second for a 3-0 lead. Six runs from UNLV between the third and sixth with only one run from Fresno State gave the Rebels a 6-4 lead. The Bulldogs battled from behind to pull off the 8-7 victory forcing the tiebreaker for game three today.

With the conference tournament only two weeks away, this weekend's series is a great practice leading up to it. Today's game will give both teams the chance to improve their conference record for better seeding in the tournament.

