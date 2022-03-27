How to Watch UNLV at San Jose State in College Baseball

On Sunday afternoon in college baseball action, UNLV will hit the road to take on San Jose State.

With the 2022 college baseball in full swing, there will be plenty of good matchups to watch on Sunday. Some highly ranked teams will face stiff competition, but there are other games between good teams that should be very entertaining to watch as well. One of those matchups will feature UNLV hitting the road to take on San Jose State.

How to Watch the UNLV Rebels at San Jose State Spartans Today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Stadium 2

Prior to this afternoon's game, the Rebels have opened up the season with a solid 14-9 overall record. UNLV is looking like a solid program this year, but would still like to rip off a winning streak. So far in this series, the Rebels took game one and ended up dropping game two by a final score of 8-5.

On the other side of the diamond, the Spartans are currently 13-10 entering this game. San Jose State would love to win this series and use that momentum going forward to make a run. The Spartans certainly have the talent on their roster to do just that.

This isn't a game that you're going to want to miss if you enjoy a good college baseball game. Both of these teams are hungry and will bring a little extra to this rubber match. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the victory.

