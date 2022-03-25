UNLV goes for its fifth straight win on Friday when it opens up a three-game series against San Jose State

UNLV got off to a slow start to the season, but has come on strong lately. The Rebels have won seven of their last eight including sweeps against Mountain West foes San Diego State and Air Force.

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

They are now 13-8 on the year and a perfect 6-0 in the Mountain West. They come into the series with four straight wins after they beat UC Riverside 6-2 on Tuesday.

The Rebels will look to stay perfect in conference play on Friday when they opens a big three-game road series at San Jose State.

The Spartans lost their last game at Santa Clara on Tuesday when they gave up three runs in the bottom of the 9th in the 12-9 loss.

The loss comes after they swept San Diego State last weekend to improve to 5-4 in the Mountain West.

The Spartans have had an up and down start to conference play as they took two of three from New Mexico before being swept by Nevada.

Friday, though, they will look to stay hot in the Mountain West as they try to slow down a red hot UNLV team.

