UNLV vs. Air Force Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch UNLV vs. Air Force in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Falcons come into this game after beating the favored UNLV Rebels 20-3.

The Rebels had been on a roll coming into this series against the Falcons. They won their series against the New Mexico Lobos and in two of those games, they scored 15 and 13 runs. They then beat Arizona State in a non-conference showdown 9-1. The Rebels have been playing well all season with a 29-14—none of that offense correlated in their first game in this series. 

How to Watch UNLV vs. Air Force in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 1

Live stream the UNLV vs. Air Force game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

If this were a little league game, it would have been over in the fifth inning as the Falcons ran away, winning 20-3. While the offense was the obvious headlining story, Falcons pitcher Paul Skenes should not be overshadowed. He improved his record to 7-2 by going six innings, giving up seven hits but only one run and it was unearned. 

UNLV scored the first and last runs of the game while Air Force did all the extended damage. The Falcons had 25 hits which are their most in a Mountain West game in school history. They were led by their sophomore, Sam Kulasingam, who reached base in six at-bats with a walk and went 5-5 with two RBIs. After Friday's outstanding showing,

Kulasingam extended his hitting streak to 27 games and 29 games getting on base. He's hitting .406 with a 1.120 OPS. Saying he is on fire is a huge understatement. Air Force has a chance to get back to. 500 if they can sweep this series against UNLV. The Rebels will bounce back, though, as these games should get tighter.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

UNLV at Air Force

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
