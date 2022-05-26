Skip to main content

How to Watch Mountain West Tournament, Game 2: UNLV vs. Air Force Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The MWC baseball tournament opens at Tony Gwynn Stadium in San Diego as top-seeded UNLV takes on Air Force.

Air Force (27-27) won its way to the Mountain West Conference baseball tournament on the strength of taking two of three games from Fresno State at the start of April. That gave the Falcons the tiebreaker for the fourth and final spot in the bracket. Their reward? A date with top-seeded UNLV (36-20) to open the tourney on Thursday.

How to Watch Mountain West Tournament, Game 2: UNLV vs. Air Force Today:

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the UNLV vs. Air Force college baseball game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UNLV finished 21-9 in conference play to win the regular-season title by three games over Nevada. Air Force finished 15-15 in the MWC, beating New Mexico 10-0 in the regular-season finale to clinch a spot in the conference tournament.

The Rebels swept the Falcons March 18-20 in Las Vegas and Air Force returned the favor at the academy April 29-May 1, scoring 51 runs in the three-game sweep.

UNLV hasn't made the NCAA tournament since 2014 while it's been an even longer drought for Air Force, which made the field six times between 1961-69 and hasn't been back since.

The Falcons will start right-hander Paul Skenes, who is 9-2 with a 2.65 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 13 starts this season. In two starts against the Rebels, he allowed three runs, (two earned) on 10 hits with 14 strikeouts in 11 innings.

Gabriel Garvia slashed .354/.430/.637 with 13 homers and 61 RBI while Jay Thomason hit a team-high 15 home runs for Air Force.

UNLV hasn't announced a starting pitcher for Thursday. The pitching staff had a 6.51 ERA but the Rebels also averaged 9.5 runs a game on offense. Henry Zeisler led the team with 13 homers and 71 RBI while slashing .395/.492/.688. Edarian Williams drove in 65 runs and Austin Krysczuk belted 12 home runs.

Nevada plays San José State in Thursday's other first-round game. The winners and losers will square off on Friday in the double-elimination event.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

How to Watch Mountain West Tournament, Game 2: UNLV vs. Air Force

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

81ktkgXcCxL._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch Crimes Gone Viral, Season 3 Premiere

By Rafael Urbina19 seconds ago
imago0040483421h
College Baseball

How to Watch Mountain West Tournament, Game 2: UNLV vs. Air Force

By Phil Watson19 seconds ago
imago0040550430h
College Baseball

How to Watch Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
USATSI_18355946
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at White Sox

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrate after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrate after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 25, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates his solo home run in the dugout against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 25, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates his solo home run in the dugout against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18345438
NHL

How to Watch Rangers vs. Hurricanes

By Evan Massey2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy