The MWC baseball tournament opens at Tony Gwynn Stadium in San Diego as top-seeded UNLV takes on Air Force.

Air Force (27-27) won its way to the Mountain West Conference baseball tournament on the strength of taking two of three games from Fresno State at the start of April. That gave the Falcons the tiebreaker for the fourth and final spot in the bracket. Their reward? A date with top-seeded UNLV (36-20) to open the tourney on Thursday.

How to Watch Mountain West Tournament, Game 2: UNLV vs. Air Force Today:

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

UNLV finished 21-9 in conference play to win the regular-season title by three games over Nevada. Air Force finished 15-15 in the MWC, beating New Mexico 10-0 in the regular-season finale to clinch a spot in the conference tournament.

The Rebels swept the Falcons March 18-20 in Las Vegas and Air Force returned the favor at the academy April 29-May 1, scoring 51 runs in the three-game sweep.

UNLV hasn't made the NCAA tournament since 2014 while it's been an even longer drought for Air Force, which made the field six times between 1961-69 and hasn't been back since.

The Falcons will start right-hander Paul Skenes, who is 9-2 with a 2.65 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 13 starts this season. In two starts against the Rebels, he allowed three runs, (two earned) on 10 hits with 14 strikeouts in 11 innings.

Gabriel Garvia slashed .354/.430/.637 with 13 homers and 61 RBI while Jay Thomason hit a team-high 15 home runs for Air Force.

UNLV hasn't announced a starting pitcher for Thursday. The pitching staff had a 6.51 ERA but the Rebels also averaged 9.5 runs a game on offense. Henry Zeisler led the team with 13 homers and 71 RBI while slashing .395/.492/.688. Edarian Williams drove in 65 runs and Austin Krysczuk belted 12 home runs.

Nevada plays San José State in Thursday's other first-round game. The winners and losers will square off on Friday in the double-elimination event.

