UNLV vs. Fresno State stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch UNLV vs. Fresno State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 1 UNLV will look to pull away from the pack this weekend, visiting Fresno State in Mountain West play.

UNLV takes on Fresno State for a three-game set this weekend in an essential Mountain West series, beginning on Friday. There's a chance to lock up the top spot for the Rebels while the Bulldogs are trying to secure a tournament spot.

How to Watch UNLV vs. Fresno State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream UNLV vs. Fresno State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UNLV comes into this series 17-7 in Mountain West play. The Bulldogs are two games up on Nevada for the No. 1 spot with six games left.

The Rebels' offense has been highly productive over the last week and a half. They've put up 38 total runs in their previous five games, including a 13-run performance against Hawaii last time out.

UNLV's lineup has been the best for the year in the Mountain West. The unit is hitting a conference-best .337. Its 473 runs scored are also a high mark.

Senior infielder leads that offensive attack, with a conference-best .394 batting average and 62 RBIs. He's also hit 10 home runs in 2022.

On the other side, Fresno State comes in at 12-12 in conference play. The Bulldogs are three back of Nevada for the No. 2 spot but just one game up on Air Force for the final playoff spot and No. 4 seed in the conference tournament.

This weekend will be the final conference home game for Fresno State. The Bulldogs wrap up their season on the road against No. 2 Nevada.

Regional restrictions may apply.

