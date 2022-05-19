Skip to main content

How to Watch USC at Stanford in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USC will battle Stanford in the final three-game Pac-12 series of the teams' season in college baseball.

USC is on the road at Stanford this weekend for the teams' final Pac-12 series of the year. USC is currently sitting in last place in the conference with an overall record of 25-25 and a Pac-12 record of 8-19. Stanford is in second place in the Pac-12 with a conference record of 18-9 and an overall record of 24-14. 

How to Watch USC at Stanford in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 19, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Live stream the USC at Stanford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

USC is coming off of a 5-4 win against UC Santa Barbara in its last non-conference matchup of the year, which was played on Tuesday. The Trojans took a 1-0 lead in the fourth but the Gauchos tied it up in the bottom of the fifth. Two runs apiece in the eighth and ninth was the lead the Trojans needed for the win. The Gauchos put up three in the bottom of the ninth but still came up short.

Stanford is coming off of a whopping 19-0 win over Santa Clara on Tuesday. While preparation was necessary for the Cardinal coming into this weekend, the team really only got to prep offensively. Five different batters recorded home runs in the game. The win extended Stanford's win streak to nine games. 

The last time these two teams met was a little over a year ago in Pac-12 play and USC came out on top in a close 2-1 game. Stanford will look to right that wrong this weekend.

How To Watch

May
19
2022

USC at Stanford

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
