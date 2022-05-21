Skip to main content

How to Watch USC at Stanford in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Surging Stanford chases a Pac-12 regular-season title as it hosts USC in college baseball on Friday.

Fourth-ranked Stanford (35-14) is getting hot at the right time, winning its 10th straight game with a 7-1 victory over USC (25-26) on Thursday night at Sunken Diamond. The teams resume the three-game series Friday night.

How to Watch USC at Stanford in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the USC at Stanford college baseball game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Braden Montgomery put the Cardinal up for good with a two-run homer in the first inning on Thursday night and Brock Jones added a two-run bomb in the sixth. Alex Williams improved to 8-1, going the distance while allowing a run on four hits.

The Trojans won't be at the Pac-12 tournament next week in Scottsdale, Arizona. At 8-20 in conference play, USC is last in the league.

Stanford is still in contention for the top seed for the eight-team tournament. The Cardinal are tied with No. 2 Oregon State for first place at 19-9 and Stanford owns the tiebreaker with their series victory at Corvallis on April 1-3.

Thursday's loss was the fifth in the last six games for the Trojans, who lead the all-time series with the Cardinal, 222-191-2. Stanford took two of three last year in Los Angeles.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
20
2022

USC at Stanford

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
