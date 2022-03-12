Skip to main content

How to Watch USC at UCLA in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USC battles rival UCLA in the second of a three-game series on Saturday night in a big Pac-12 game

USC won its eighth straight game on Friday night when it took down UCLA 7-4. It was a big first conference win for the Trojans who have been red-hot.

How to Watch USC at UCLA in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

The Trojans lost back-to-back games to Santa Clara and UC San Diego early in the season, but haven't lost since.

USC is now 10-2 overall and 1-0 in the Pac-12 as they try and start off conference play with a huge series win against a very good UCLA team.

The Bruins loss to USC snapped a three-game winning streak that included big wins against Oklahoma and No. 1 Texas.

UCLA stumbled early in the season going just 2-3 in its first five games, but have won seven of their last nine to right the ship.

UCLA, though, can't afford to lose another home game to start conference play and are desperate for a win.

Both of these teams expect to be at the top of a very good Pac-12 conference this year and Saturday's game should be another great one between bitter rivals.

