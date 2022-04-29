USC is riding a two-game winning streak when it travels to Pullman to take on Washington State for a three-game Pac-12 showdown. USC needed those pair of wins, too, as it lost six games in a row which dropped it to .500 on the season. The Trojans still have an over-.500 record (20-18) but struggle tremendously in conference play (5-13) and on the road (5-7).

How to Watch USC at Washington State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Los Angeles

Live stream the USC at Washington State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is a chance for the Cougars to pounce. Washington State isn't very different on the season, though, with a 17-22 record and a 7-14 conference record. It is riding a three-game winning streak that should propel it in this series at home.

After USC salvaged the final game in its series against Utah, the Trojans followed that up with an impressive offensive performance against their foes up the 101 in No. 13 UC Santa Barbara. USC scored eight runs with four coming in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively, after the Gauchos got off to a quick 5-1 lead. The Trojans were fueled by 16 hits and an impressive four home runs. Outfielder Trevor Halsema hit two of those bombs. Look for USC to come out swinging tonight.

Washington State is also firing on all cylinders, getting two of three in its last series against No. 10 Oregon. The only game it lost was the first one in extras by one run. It kept its momentum rolling against No. 11 Gonzaga in a tremendous 6-5 nailbiter. Jacob McKeon, the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Week, singled to drive the go-ahead run in the eighth, beating the Bulldogs 6-5. In the week McKeon hit .529. This entire series is going to be full of offensive explosions.

