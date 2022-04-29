Skip to main content

How to Watch USC at Washington State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USC visits Washington State on Friday for the first game of this three-game college baseball series.

USC is riding a two-game winning streak when it travels to Pullman to take on Washington State for a three-game Pac-12 showdown. USC needed those pair of wins, too, as it lost six games in a row which dropped it to .500 on the season. The Trojans still have an over-.500 record (20-18) but struggle tremendously in conference play (5-13) and on the road (5-7). 

How to Watch USC at Washington State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Los Angeles

Live stream the USC at Washington State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is a chance for the Cougars to pounce. Washington State isn't very different on the season, though, with a 17-22 record and a 7-14 conference record. It is riding a three-game winning streak that should propel it in this series at home. 

After USC salvaged the final game in its series against Utah, the Trojans followed that up with an impressive offensive performance against their foes up the 101 in No. 13 UC Santa Barbara. USC scored eight runs with four coming in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively, after the Gauchos got off to a quick 5-1 lead. The Trojans were fueled by 16 hits and an impressive four home runs. Outfielder Trevor Halsema hit two of those bombs. Look for USC to come out swinging tonight. 

Washington State is also firing on all cylinders, getting two of three in its last series against No. 10 Oregon. The only game it lost was the first one in extras by one run. It kept its momentum rolling against No. 11 Gonzaga in a tremendous 6-5 nailbiter. Jacob McKeon, the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Week, singled to drive the go-ahead run in the eighth, beating the Bulldogs 6-5. In the week McKeon hit .529. This entire series is going to be full of offensive explosions. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

USC at Washington State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 16, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) and Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault (81) look for a loose puck p3/ at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) controls the puck against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) an dcenter Nathan MacKinnon (29) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
USATSI_18157973
NBA

How to Watch Playoffs: Grizzlies at Timberwolves Game 6

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
Soccer

Necaxa vs. Guadalajara Chivas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
imago0027794418h
College Baseball

How to Watch USC at Washington State in College Baseball

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga in College Baseball

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
imago0028458181h
College Softball

How to Watch California at Arizona State in College Softball:

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
imago1010555349h (1)
College Softball

How to Watch Oregon State at Oregon in College Softball

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
USATSI_18168945
MLB

How to Watch Reds at Rockies

By Ben Macaluso33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy