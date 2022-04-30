Skip to main content

How to Watch USC at Washington State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USC faces Washington State in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday in college baseball.

USC (21-18) is riding a three-game win streak including the first game of this three-game set against Washington State (17-23). The Trojans are over .500 but could stand to improve their conference record (6-13) before the Pac-12 tournament starts in less than a month. The first game of this series was an encouraging sign of things to come in what turned out to be a tremendous pitching duel. 

How to Watch USC at Washington State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Washington

Live stream the USC at Washington State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington State didn't score until the ninth inning even though it collected 10 hits against USC. It was a 1-0 game into the eighth until USC tacked on one and two more in the ninth. Cole McMillan ended up with the loss for the Cougars even though he went seven innings giving up only one run. It was a bend-don't-break mentality as he gave up nine hits but it still wasn't enough as WSU's offense came too late in the ninth. 

We may be in store for more runs in this second game with the projected starters for both teams on Saturday. USC will start sophomore righty Tyler Stromsborg who has a 1-4 record and a 4.68 ERA. Washington State will also start a sophomore righty Grant Taylor who has a 2-4 record with a 4.41 ERA and 52 K in 49 innings.

Can Washington State even up the series?  

How To Watch

April
30
2022

USC at Washington State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
