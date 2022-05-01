How to Watch USC at Washington State in College Baseball

On Sunday afternoon in college baseball action, USC will hit the road to take on Washington State.

The 2022 college baseball is moving forward at a high rate of speed and it's hard to believe how deep into the season we already are. However, there are a ton of great games left to be played for fans to watch. One of those today will feature USC hitting the road to face off against Washington State.

How to Watch the USC Trojans at Washington State Cougars Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

Live stream the USC Trojans at Washington State Cougars game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's game, the Trojans have gone 21-19 on the season. While they aren't a contender to win a national championship, they aren't a horrible team either. In their last game, the Trojans ended up losing to the Cougars by a final score of 4-2 after beating them 4-1 in game one of the series.

On the other side of this matchup, the Cougars are 18-23 this season. It has been a year to forget for Washington State, but the team would still like to finish off the year strong. The Cougars will look to pick up the series win today with a victory.

This should be an entertaining game to watch. Granted, neither of these teams are contenders this season, but they should still put on a good show for the fans. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.