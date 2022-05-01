Skip to main content

How to Watch USC at Washington State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday afternoon in college baseball action, USC will hit the road to take on Washington State.

The 2022 college baseball is moving forward at a high rate of speed and it's hard to believe how deep into the season we already are. However, there are a ton of great games left to be played for fans to watch. One of those today will feature USC hitting the road to face off against Washington State.

How to Watch the USC Trojans at Washington State Cougars Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

Live stream the USC Trojans at Washington State Cougars game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's game, the Trojans have gone 21-19 on the season. While they aren't a contender to win a national championship, they aren't a horrible team either. In their last game, the Trojans ended up losing to the Cougars by a final score of 4-2 after beating them 4-1 in game one of the series.

On the other side of this matchup, the Cougars are 18-23 this season. It has been a year to forget for Washington State, but the team would still like to finish off the year strong. The Cougars will look to pick up the series win today with a victory.

This should be an entertaining game to watch. Granted, neither of these teams are contenders this season, but they should still put on a good show for the fans. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
1
2022

USC at Washington State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0027794407h
College Baseball

How to Watch USC at Washington State in College Baseball

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Missouri

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
imago1010746806h
IMSA Weathertech Championship Race

How to Watch Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago1011588742h
Futbol Guatemalteco Primera Division de Ascenso

How to Watch Deportivo Mictlán vs. Club Deportivo Marquense

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
imago1011575712h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Marseille vs. Olympique Lyonnais

By Matthew Beighle26 minutes ago
USATSI_18183548
USFL Football

How to Watch the USFL Michigan Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

By Alex Barth31 minutes ago
Apr 8, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) dunks the ball as Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) looks on in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch MSG/MSG+ Without Cable

By Justin Carter40 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy