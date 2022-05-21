Skip to main content

How to Watch USC vs. Stanford in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USC travels to Stanford on Saturday for the finale of their three-game series with the Cardinal.

USC has had an average season this year, but Saturday, it is looking to finish the year with a big road win against Stanford.

How to Watch USC at Stanford in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

Live stream the USC at Stanford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Trojans came into the series just 8-19 in the Pac-12 and got swept by Washington in a three-game series last weekend. It was the third time this year that they were swept in a conference series and it was yet another lost series.

The Trojans have only knocked off UCLA and Arizona in the Pac-12 series this year, which has turned into an unusually tough season.

The Cardinal will look to extend that on Saturday to get a win in their final home game of the year.

Stanford is looking to wrap up an excellent regular season as they try and secure at least the No. 2 spot in the Pac-12.

The Cardinal came into the series with the Trojans just a game back of No. 1 Oregon State but was just a game up on UCLA and two up on Arizona.

The Cardinal is looking like a lock to make a regional appearance, but first want to finish their regular season with a win.

