USC and No. 25 UCLA are hot as they open Pac-12 play with a three-game series in college baseball beginning on Friday.

Conference play begins for many Pac-12 teams this weekend, including a rivalry series between USC and No. 25 UCLA. The two teams will play the first of three games Friday night at Jackie Robinson Stadium. Both teams have been red hot, and are tied for the second-most non-conference wins in the Pac-12.

How to Watch USC vs. UCLA in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles

Live stream USC vs. UCLA on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

USC is 9-2 this year and is currently riding a seven-game winning streak. The Trojans added to that streak last weekend by sweeping Wagner with three blowout wins, including two games in which they scored double-digit runs. USC's offense has posted double-digit hits in six of their last seven games and seven of 11 so far this year.

UCLA comes into this game at 9-4, with wins in seven of its last eight games. That includes a 5-1 win over No. 1 Texas and 15-3 win over Oklahoma in last weekend's Shriner's Children's College Classic in Houston. Freshman second baseman Ethan Gourson led the Bruins' offense against the top-ranked Longhorns, going 2-for-4 with a double, and RBI, and a run scored.

One of the oldest rivalries in college baseball, Friday will be the 411th meeting all-time between these Los Angeles schools. USC has a sizable lead in the all-time series, with a 264-146 advantage. However, the Bruins took three of four against the Trojans last season.

Which team will start conference play on a high note? Tune into Pac-12 Los Angeles Friday night at 8 p.m. ET for first pitch.

Regional restrictions may apply.