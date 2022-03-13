Skip to main content

How to Watch USC at UCLA in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USC and UCLA battle Sunday afternoon in the rubber match of a three-game series.

UCLA got its revenge on USC on Saturday when the Bruins jumped out to a 7-0 lead and cruised to an 11-2 win. 

How to Watch USC at UCLA in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

Live stream the USC at UCLA game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Trojans won game one 7-4, but couldn't hold down the UCLA offense on Saturday in the loss.

The loss snapped an eight-game winning streak for the Trojans and was just their first Pac-12 loss of the year.

USC has still had a great start to the year, but want to get a win on Sunday and secure a huge road series win to start off conference play. UCLA, though, is looking to defend its home field and pick up the win in game three.

The Bruins are now 10-5 on the year and have played and beat some really good teams in the last couple of weeks.

They have shown that despite their early struggles, that they can play with anyone in the country and will be a force in the Pac-12 this year.

This isn't a must-win game, but it is pretty close, as these rivals want to get the series win and get a leg up in the conference standings.

How To Watch

March
13
2022

USC at UCLA

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
