Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah at Oregon in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pac-12 rivals battle Saturday in the second game of a three-game series when Utah plays Oregon in college baseball.

Utah and Oregon hook up for the second of a three-game set on Saturday in a big Pac-12 battle.

How to Watch Utah at Oregon in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

Live stream the Utah at Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Utes entered the weekend 11-4-1 and 2-1 in the Pac-12 after they won their series with Washington last weekend.

Utah lost the first game 6-3 in 10 innings, but bounced back with a 7-6 win in the nightcap of the doubleheader. The Utes finished off the series win on Sunday when they scored two first inning runs and got a great pitching performance to win 3-1.

They will try and do the same thing this weekend against an Oregon team who is coming off a huge series win against No. 2 Stanford last weekend.

The Ducks scored two runs late to win the opener against the Cardinal and then won a wild 16-13 game on Saturday. They couldn't finish off the sweep, though, as they dropped game three 10-6.

It was a big opening series win for Oregon and helped it improve to 10-6 on the year.

The Ducks will look to avoid a letdown this weekend when they host a good Utah team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Utah at Oregon

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sat., Mar. 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Crew midfielder Derrick Etienne (22) reacts after a missed shot during the second half of a MLS game between the Columbus Crew and Toronto FC at Lower.com Field. Mls Toronto Fc At Columbus Crew
Soccer

New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
USATSI_9228848
Lacrosse

How to Watch North Carolina at Boston College in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazarjust now
windy city bulls
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Windy City Bulls

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_17886928
College Baseball

How to Watch Utah at Oregon in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
CLEMSON SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Clemson at Duke in College Softball

By Adam Childsjust now
Feb 26, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Vancouver Whitecaps forward Deiber Caicedo (7) dribbles the ball against Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira (31) during the first half at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Columbus Crew at New York Red Bulls

By Evan Lazarjust now
imago0042283022h
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Atlético Morelia vs. Tampico Madero

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
Soccer

Sevilla FC vs. Real Sociedad: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Barca vs. Gran Canaria

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy