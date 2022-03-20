Pac-12 rivals battle Saturday in the second game of a three-game series when Utah plays Oregon in college baseball.

Utah and Oregon hook up for the second of a three-game set on Saturday in a big Pac-12 battle.

How to Watch Utah at Oregon in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

Live stream the Utah at Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Utes entered the weekend 11-4-1 and 2-1 in the Pac-12 after they won their series with Washington last weekend.

Utah lost the first game 6-3 in 10 innings, but bounced back with a 7-6 win in the nightcap of the doubleheader. The Utes finished off the series win on Sunday when they scored two first inning runs and got a great pitching performance to win 3-1.

They will try and do the same thing this weekend against an Oregon team who is coming off a huge series win against No. 2 Stanford last weekend.

The Ducks scored two runs late to win the opener against the Cardinal and then won a wild 16-13 game on Saturday. They couldn't finish off the sweep, though, as they dropped game three 10-6.

It was a big opening series win for Oregon and helped it improve to 10-6 on the year.

The Ducks will look to avoid a letdown this weekend when they host a good Utah team.

Regional restrictions may apply.