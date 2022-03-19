How to Watch Utah at Oregon in College Baseball

Utah and Oregon wrap up their Pac-12 three-game series on Sunday afternoon in Eugene

Utah started off Pac-12 play last weekend with a big series win against Washington. The Utes lost the first game in extra innings but bounced back to win the next two games 7-6 and 3-1.

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)

Their series with Oregon started off much the same way as they lost 11-4 on Friday. They gave up runs in five straight innings as they struggled to slow down the powerful Duck offense.

Sunday they will look to try again and leave Eugene with a big Pac-12 win before playing six straight non-conference games at home.

Oregon, though, will be looking to send the Utes home with another loss as they try and win their second conference series of the year.

The Ducks took two of three from No. 2 Stanford last weekend in a great start to Pac-12 play.

Oregon came into the weekend just 10-6, but that series win against the Cardinal had the Ducks feeling much better about where they are so far this season.

Sunday they will look to continue to show that they are going to be a real contender in the loaded Pac-12 conference this year.

