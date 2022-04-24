Utah goes for the three-game sweep of USC on Sunday when it faces the Trojans on the road.

Utah won its fifth straight game and second straight against USC on Saturday when it jumped out to an 8-0 lead and held on for a 10-5 win.

How to Watch Utah at USC in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

It was the second straight game that the Utes scored double digit runs against the Trojans after beating them 11-3 on Friday night.

The Utes bats have come alive this weekend and Sunday they will look to stay hot and get the three-game sweep of a struggling Trojans team.

The losses have dropped USC to just 4-13 in the Pac-12 and 18-18 overall. The Trojans have now lost six games in a row and have lost nine straight conference games.

It has been a tough stretch for USC, a university that is not accustomed to struggling in baseball. The Trojans are usually near that top of the Pac-12, but this year has been much different.

Sunday they will look to avoid a three-game sweep and get a big win against a streaking Utah team.

