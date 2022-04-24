How to Watch Utah at USC in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Utah won its fifth straight game and second straight against USC on Saturday when it jumped out to an 8-0 lead and held on for a 10-5 win.
How to Watch Utah at USC in College Baseball Today:
Game Date: April 24, 2022
Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)
It was the second straight game that the Utes scored double digit runs against the Trojans after beating them 11-3 on Friday night.
The Utes bats have come alive this weekend and Sunday they will look to stay hot and get the three-game sweep of a struggling Trojans team.
The losses have dropped USC to just 4-13 in the Pac-12 and 18-18 overall. The Trojans have now lost six games in a row and have lost nine straight conference games.
It has been a tough stretch for USC, a university that is not accustomed to struggling in baseball. The Trojans are usually near that top of the Pac-12, but this year has been much different.
Sunday they will look to avoid a three-game sweep and get a big win against a streaking Utah team.
