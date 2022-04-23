Utah takes on USC Saturday evening in the second of a three-game set with the Trojans

Utah has had a very up and down Pac 12 season so far and this weekend it is trying to find a little consistency against USC.

How to Watch Utah at USC in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (IN)

Live stream the Utah at USC game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Utes came into the weekend just 7-8 in conference play, but had a huge series win against No. 20 Arizona last weekend.

They dropped the first game to the Wildcats, but then took game two 9-5 and won the rubber match on Sunday 11-4.

They followed that up with a big 8-7 non-conference win against BYU on Tuesday. It has been a good stretch for Utah, but they want to stay hot against a good USC team this weekend.

The Trojans, though, will be looking to continue Utah's inconsistency and send them home with a loss on Saturday.

They are looking to snap out of their funk this weekend as it entered the series on a four-game losing streak after getting swept by Arizona State last weekend and then losing to Cal State Fullerton 5-4 on Tuesday.

Both of these teams are in desperate need of conference wins and Saturday's game should be a good one.

Regional restrictions may apply.