Utah Valley and Pacific look to snap losing streaks in a non-conference battle in Stockton

Utah Valley (17-35) and Pacific (14-34) are coming off being swept in conference series over the weekend and are looking for a win on Monday afternoon when they meet at Klein Family Field in Stockton, California.

How to Watch Utah Valley at Pacific in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 16, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

The Wolverines make the trip from Sacramento, where they were swept by Sacramento State in Western Athletic Conference play over the weekend, including a 7-2 loss on Sunday.

The Tigers, meanwhile, were at BYU for a West Coast Conference series in which they dropped all three games, capped by a 5-0 decision on Saturday.

Utah Valley has lost four straight since winning at Lower Columbia College on May 9. Pacific is 0-6 since sweeping Saint Mary's April 29-May 1.

The Wolverines close the regular season at home this weekend, hosting New Mexico State before the WAC tournament next week. Monday is the home finale for the Tigers before a trip to San Francisco, but Stockton hosts the WCC tournament.

Mitch Moralez is slashing .357/.401/.512 for Utah Valley and freshman Spencer Olsen leads the team with seven homers. Cole Jordan has a team-best 26 RBI.

For Pacific, Thomas Gavello has 11 homers and 31 RBI while Brandon Motheral has a batting line of .323/.387/.510. The Tigers lead the all-time series 5-3 over the Wolverines, who won the last meeting between the programs in February 2018.

