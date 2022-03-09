How to Watch Utah vs. Fresno State

In the second meeting of the year between these two schools, Utah visits Fresno State in mid-week college baseball action on Tuesday.

Fresno State begins a busy week with a home game against Utah Tuesday night. It will be the second meeting of the year between the Bulldogs and Utes, after the two faced off in the Tony Gwynn Legacy showcase back in late February.

The Utes took the win in that matchup, earning a 2-1 win with a walkoff in the bottom of the ninth inning. Utah's pitching held the Bulldogs to just one hit in the entire game. Senior righty Matthew Sox started the game for the Utes and allowed just one hit and one earned run in 8.1 innings, while striking out six batters. Junior Blake Whiting picked up the save, finishing the game without allowing another hit.

Since that showcase, Fresno State has won three of its four games, including taking two of three against Portland over the weekend. They capped that series with a 7-1 win on Sunday in a game that saw junior catcher Zach Morgan go 3-for-5 with a home run.

Utah had won four in a row before falling to CSU Bakersfield on Sunday in the final game of a four-game series. In a Saturday double header, the Utes scored a combined 18 runs.

