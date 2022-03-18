Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah vs. Oregon in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After winning last weekend's series at No. 2 Stanford, Oregon looks to keep the momentum going as Pac-12 play continues. The Ducks welcome Utah to Eugene for a three-game set starting on Friday.

Oregon started Pac-12 play with a splash last weekend. The Ducks went on the road to face No. 2 Stanford in a three-game series and took two of the three games including a 16-13 juggernaut of a game on Saturday. Looking to keep the good times rolling, Oregon welcomes Utah to Eugene this weekend for a three-game set starting on Friday.

How to Watch Utah vs. Oregon in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon

Live stream Utah vs. Oregon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oregon comes off that series against Stanford 10-6 on the season. The Ducks have scored 148 runs in those 16 games, which is the most runs per game in the Pac-12 is tied for 16th total nationally.

Utah comes into this series 11-4-1 overall this year. The Utes also won their conference-opening series, taking two of three from Washington in Salt Lake City. They then suffered a 10-3 loss to BYU in non-conference action on Tuesday. 

For Friday night's game, Oregon will send right-handed sophomore R.J. Gordon to the mound. Gordon has been used mostly in a relief role to this point but has pitched well with a 2.13 ERA in 12.2 innings over five appearances. He had arguably his best outing of the year last weekend against Stanford, allowing no runs and just three hits while striking out five hitters in 4.2 innings against the Cardinal.

Utah is expected to counter with senior righty Matthew Sox, who also pitched well last time out striking out a season-high nine hitters in seven innings against the Huskies. Sox is 2-0 in four starts this year, with a 3.29 ERA in 27.1 innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

