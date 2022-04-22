Coming off of an upset sweep against No. 20 Arizona, Utah looks to keep the momentum going on Friday kicking off a three-game set against USC.

Utah made some noise in conference play last weekend. The Utes took two of three games from No. 20 Arizona with big wins of 9-5 and 11-4. This weekend, they'll have a shot to move further up the standings when they visit USC for a three-game set starting Friday night.

How to Watch Utah vs. USC in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain

Live stream Utah vs. USC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With those two wins over Arizona plus an 8-7 victory against BYU on Tuesday, Utah has now won three games in a row and four of its last five. The Utes went 3-3 in a six-game stretch against ranked teams that included Arizona and No. 15 UCLA, with one of the losses to the Bruins coming in extra innings. Utah is now 21-14-1 on the season.

USC comes into this one trying to snap a four-game losing streak. The Trojans were on the wrong end of a three-game sweep against Arizona State last weekend, then lost to Cal State Fullerton on Tuesday. They're 18-16 overall this year.

Friday's pitching matchup features senior righty Matthew Sox for Utah going up against senior lefty Isaac Esqueda for USC. Sox is 2-2 with year, with opponents hitting .276 against him. Esqueda will be making his sixth start, and is 1-1 to this point with an opposing batting average of .256.

Regional restrictions may apply.