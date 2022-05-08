Skip to main content

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Georgia in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Georgia looks to finish off a series win against Vanderbilt on Sunday afternoon in Athens.

Georgia bounced back from a game one loss to Vanderbilt by picking up a 13-7 come-from-behind win on Saturday.

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Georgia in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Vanderbilt at Georgia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs lost game one 11-9 despite scoring in six of the nine innings but got the win in game two.

They trailed 4-3 heading into the seventh inning but they erupted for eight big runs to take control of the game. They added two more in the eighth to take a 13-4 lead and then held on for the victory.

Georgia has lost two of its last three SEC series and is needing a win on Sunday before it heads to No. 1 Tennessee next weekend.

Vanderbilt, though, is looking to get back to .500 in the conference standings. The Commodores are 30-15 overall but are just 11-12 in the SEC.

Sunday, they can get back to .500 and pick up a huge road series win before they hit the road again next weekend for a tough series with Arkansas.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Vanderbilt at Georgia

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0040195623h
College Softball

How to Watch Louisville at Notre Dame in College Softball

By Evan Masseyjust now
imago1009752811h
College Softball

How to Watch Missouri at Alabama in College Softball

By Evan Masseyjust now
imago0007525864h
College Baseball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Georgia in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
Worcester Red Sox
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Worcester Red Sox at Toledo Mud Hens

By Phil Watsonjust now
Canada U20 Women's
2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Canada

By Christine Brown10 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Hunter Renfroe (12) and fans reach for ball hit by Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (not pictured) for a home run in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) reacts with second baseman Brandon Drury (22) after a double RBI by catcher Tyler Stephenson (not pictured) in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) celebrates his two run home run with left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Reds

By Evan Massey30 minutes ago
p186605_b_h9_ac
entertainment

How to Watch FXX’s Mom’s Friendly Robot Company Presents

By Adam Childs36 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy