Georgia looks to finish off a series win against Vanderbilt on Sunday afternoon in Athens.

Georgia bounced back from a game one loss to Vanderbilt by picking up a 13-7 come-from-behind win on Saturday.

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Georgia in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Vanderbilt at Georgia game on fuboTV:

The Bulldogs lost game one 11-9 despite scoring in six of the nine innings but got the win in game two.

They trailed 4-3 heading into the seventh inning but they erupted for eight big runs to take control of the game. They added two more in the eighth to take a 13-4 lead and then held on for the victory.

Georgia has lost two of its last three SEC series and is needing a win on Sunday before it heads to No. 1 Tennessee next weekend.

Vanderbilt, though, is looking to get back to .500 in the conference standings. The Commodores are 30-15 overall but are just 11-12 in the SEC.

Sunday, they can get back to .500 and pick up a huge road series win before they hit the road again next weekend for a tough series with Arkansas.

