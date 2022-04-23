Skip to main content

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Kentucky in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dominic Keegan and the Commodores take on Chase Estep and the Wildcats on Saturday.

Vanderbilt's baseball team is 26-10 this season but unranked. The Commodores are just 7-8 inside of conference play. They went on an 18-game winning streak earlier this year before dropping eight of their last 15 games including losing eight conference games. 

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Kentucky in College Baseball today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream Vanderbilt at Kentucky in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

They did bounce back a little in their most recent series against Florida, which ended with 2-1 wins in three games in all close games.

Dominic Keegan is going to have to get one over the fence for Vanderbilt to succeed. He has a team-high seven home runs and is hitting .406 this season.

Kentucky is worse overall at 21-16. Against conference opponents, the Wildcats are just 5-10 this year so far.

They bring a three-game losing streak into this match after losing two against Missouri 9-4 and 10-6 and then losing an "in-between series" game against Louisville 4-2.

Chase Estep leads the Wildcats in batting with 11 home runs this season and a .345 batting average. He also adds 11 stolen bases to that resume.

Regional restrictions may apply.

