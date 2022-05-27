How to Watch SEC Tournament: Vanderbilt vs Kentucky in College Baseball

Vanderbilt or Kentucky will conclude their SEC tournament play today with a loss. The winner will play Saturday afternoon against Tennessee or LSU.

Vanderbilt and Kentucky will meet today in the losers' bracket of SEC play after both teams were defeated by their opponents yesterday. The No. 8 seeded Commodores were defeated by No. 1 seeded Tennessee to drop their record to 36-20 on the season. No. 4 seeded LSU beat No. 12 seeded Kentucky dropping the Wildcats' record to 31-25 on the season.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Today's game will send one team on its way home based on the double-elimination rules of the SEC tournament.

Vanderbilt played from behind in the entirety of its game going down 7-0 before being able to get on the scoreboard. One run in the top of the sixth proved to do nothing in the grand scheme of the game because the Volunteers answered with a run in the bottom of the sixth to continue holding the lead. The momentum brought another two runs home for the Vols ultimately winning 10-1.

Despite Kentucky striking first in its game against LSU last night, the Tigers gained momentum after taking over the lead 3-2 in the bottom of the third. Another six runs would be posted by LSU before Kentucky saw home plate again. The Wildcats scored one in the top of the seventh before the Tigers answered with two of their own. Although Kentucky scored three more times in the eighth, the team could not get any closer to victory than that.

When these two teams met earlier in the season, Vanderbilt finished on top winning two of the three in the series. With tournament energy hitting teams a bit differently and the two teams fighting for their lives, today's game could go either way.

Regional restrictions may apply.