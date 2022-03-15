Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Can anybody stop this red-hot Vanderbilt team? Next up to try will be Michigan, as the Wolverines visit Hawkins Field on Tuesday.

It's hard to ask for a better start to the season than the one Vanderbilt has had through 15 games. After dropping two of three to start the year against Oklahoma State, the Commodores have rattled off 12 consecutive wins. They'll go for lucky number 13 on Tuesday when Michigan comes to town for a mid-week matchup.

Vanderbilt's winning streak includes sweeps of Army, Hawaii, and Wagner plus other individual wins. Against Wagner over the weekend, things weren't particularly close with wins of 12-7, 13-0, and 15-5. 

Vandy's biggest strength this year has been its pitching staff. Despite losing Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter, the Commodores have a 1.66 ERA this season, which ranks No. 5 nationally as is the best in the SEC.

Michigan, with an 8-7 record this season, is coming off of a three-game series at Louisville over the weekend, in which they took one game. The Wolverines' offense put up 16 runs in a game that was suspended on Friday and moved to Sunday due to snow. 

Junior left fielder Tito Flores stole the show going 2-for-5 with a home run and three runs driven in. Leadoff hitter junior Elliot Clark also had a big game, going 3-for-3 while drawing three walks and scoring four runs. Through 15 games, Clark leads the Wolverines in a number of categories including batting average (.362) and OPS (1.151).

First pitch from Nashville is set for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday. You can catch the game on the SEC Network.

