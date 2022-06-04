How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Vanderbilt vs New Mexico State in College Baseball

Vanderbilt takes on New Mexico State in an elimination game of the Corvallis regional on Saturday afternoon

Vanderbilt is in unfamiliar territory right now as the Commodores are playing in an elimination game of the regional.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Vanderbilt at New Mexico State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Commodores had to travel for the regional this year which is unusual. It didn't suit them well on Friday as they dropped a 3-2 game to San Diego.

Vanderbilt got down 3-0 after four innings and could only scrape across a couple of runs late and took the loss.

The Commodores now must bounce back quickly as they look to avoid an upset against a New Mexico State team that nearly beat No. 3 Oregon State on Friday.

The Aggies were one of the biggest underdogs in the first round, but they didn't seem to mind as they took the Beavers to extra innings before eventually losing 5-4.

It was a much closer game than anyone could have predicted, but they still took the loss and now must find a way to knock off Vanderbilt on Saturday to stay alive in the regional.

