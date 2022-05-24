Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss stream: Watch online, TV channel

After getting swept in a three-game series against LSU to end the regular season, No. 8 seed Vanderbilt takes on No. 9 seed Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament first round on Tuesday.

The five-time national champions enter the SEC Tournament as the No. 21 ranked team in the nation, sporting a 35-19 record and a 14-16 mark in SEC play this season. On the other hand, Ole Miss was 32-21 overall and 14-16 in the SEC during the regular season.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Today

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

Although Vanderbilt has tournament history on its side, the Commodores enter the SEC Tournament after losing three-straight games to end the regular season. Vanderbilt dropped three games at home to LSU, including a 21-10 beatdown in the regular-season finale, including an 11-run eighth inning for the Tigers.

Ole Miss also stumbled down the stretch in their final series of the regular season, dropping two out of three against Texas A&M at home. The Rebels lost their regular-season finale 12-5 to the Aggies.

Vanderbilt and Ole Miss will meet for the first time this season at the SEC Tournament in a single-elimination showdown on Tuesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.