Skip to main content

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The five-time national champions open the SEC Tournament vs. Ole Miss.

After getting swept in a three-game series against LSU to end the regular season, No. 8 seed Vanderbilt takes on No. 9 seed Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament first round on Tuesday.

The five-time national champions enter the SEC Tournament as the No. 21 ranked team in the nation, sporting a 35-19 record and a 14-16 mark in SEC play this season. On the other hand, Ole Miss was 32-21 overall and 14-16 in the SEC during the regular season.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Today

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

Although Vanderbilt has tournament history on its side, the Commodores enter the SEC Tournament after losing three-straight games to end the regular season. Vanderbilt dropped three games at home to LSU, including a 21-10 beatdown in the regular-season finale, including an 11-run eighth inning for the Tigers.

Ole Miss also stumbled down the stretch in their final series of the regular season, dropping two out of three against Texas A&M at home. The Rebels lost their regular-season finale 12-5 to the Aggies.

Vanderbilt and Ole Miss will meet for the first time this season at the SEC Tournament in a single-elimination showdown on Tuesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
24
2022

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
5:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

VANDERBILT BASEBALL
College Baseball

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
WOMENS GOLF
Women's College Golf

NCAA Championship: Semifinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
klay-thompson
SI Guide

Warriors Go for Sweep vs. Mavs

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
NC STATE BASEBALL
College Baseball

Wake Forest vs. NC State stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar2 hours ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

2022 French Open, First Round stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
FLORIDA GATORS BASEBALL
College Baseball

Florida vs. South Carolina stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar3 hours ago
Germany Hockey
Hockey

Canada vs. France stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina4 hours ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
Women's College Golf

NCAA Championship: Quarterfinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina5 hours ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Pitt in College Baseball

By Evan Lazar6 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy