Vanderbilt's new logo will make its debut on the diamond Thursday when the Commodores head to Columbia to take on South Carolina in SEC action.

Over the last week, No. 4 Vanderbilt has done nothing but dominate. The Commodores, now represented by a new logo that was introduced by the school Tuesday, will look to build on that momentum as they head back into conference play. They'll begin a three-game series against South Carolina in Columbia on Thursday.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 24, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Vanderbilt is 18-2 this year and has won 17 games in a row. The Commodores swept Missouri last weekend, winning the three games by a combined score of 28-6. That includes a 15-2 victory in the opener and a 6-0 shutout.

On Tuesday, Vandy hosted Belmont and came away with a 13-4 win. That game included a 10-run fifth inning. Senior DH Dominic Keegan went 2-for-3 with a two-RBI triple in that game. Keegan leads the Commodores in both batting average (.426) and RBIs (22) through 19 games this season.

Vanderbilt's pitching staff is as dominant as its lineup. Vandy pitchers have a combined 0.97 WHIP this year, the second-lowest in college baseball.

South Carolina will look to come out of this series over .500, as the Gamecocks are currently 10-10 on the year with a 9-4 record at home. They nearly improved that number but fell 4-3 to The Citadel on Tuesday.

First pitch for this one is at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. You can watch the game on ESPN 2.

