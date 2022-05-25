The second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament features an in-state rivalry, as No. 8 seed Vanderbilt advanced to take on top seed and top nationally ranked team Tennessee.

Tennessee is both the top-ranked team in the nation and the top seed in the SEC Tournament. The Volunteers will play their first tournament game on Wednesday night after getting a first-round bye and they'll be taking on in-state rival Vanderbilt, the eighth seed in the tournament.

How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee on fuboTV

During the regular season, the Volunteers ran away with the top spot in the conference and the top spot nationally. They led all Division-I teams with 49 wins, finishing 49-7 overall. In conference, they were 25-5 - with six more conference wins than the next closest SEC team.

While Tennessee is a well-rounded team overall, its real strength is its pitching staff. This year, the Vols had a team ERA of 2.37, which led the nation - and by a wide margin.

Vanderbilt comes into this game 36-19. The Commodores finished 14-16 against SEC opponents in the regular season. That set them up with a first-round game against Ole Miss, which they won 3-1 on Tuesday.

Wednesday's meeting will be the fourth of the season between the Volunteer State rivals, who also squared off in a three-game series in early April. Tennessee swept that series in Nashville, with wins of 6-2, 5-2, and 5-0.

