How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament features an in-state rivalry, as No. 8 seed Vanderbilt advanced to take on top seed and top nationally ranked team Tennessee.

Tennessee is both the top-ranked team in the nation and the top seed in the SEC Tournament. The Volunteers will play their first tournament game on Wednesday night after getting a first-round bye and they'll be taking on in-state rival Vanderbilt, the eighth seed in the tournament.

How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

During the regular season, the Volunteers ran away with the top spot in the conference and the top spot nationally. They led all Division-I teams with 49 wins, finishing 49-7 overall. In conference, they were 25-5 - with six more conference wins than the next closest SEC team.

While Tennessee is a well-rounded team overall, its real strength is its pitching staff. This year, the Vols had a team ERA of 2.37, which led the nation - and by a wide margin.

Vanderbilt comes into this game 36-19. The Commodores finished 14-16 against SEC opponents in the regular season. That set them up with a first-round game against Ole Miss, which they won 3-1 on Tuesday. 

Wednesday's meeting will be the fourth of the season between the Volunteer State rivals, who also squared off in a three-game series in early April. Tennessee swept that series in Nashville, with wins of 6-2, 5-2, and 5-0.

Regional restrictions may apply.

